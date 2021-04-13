Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 13th

Snow continues to fall across southern Canada into North Dakota and northern Minnesota this morning. We still think a few hits of light snow will track into northeastern KELOLAND, but amounts will be very light.

The wind will remain strong at times today. We had peak winds over 50 mph in much of western SD yesterday, with a high gust of 46 mph in the Sioux Falls area.

Areas of moisture yesterday only added up to .06″ in Aberdeen. Expect even lighter totals today.

Our Futurecast update features more snow to our north today, but that system will be weakening the next 24 hours. New areas of snow will develop across the central Rockies by Thursday into Friday. It looks like snow will return to western SD during that time period and accumulations look likely.

Snow will be heavier to our south and west the next 10 days. That idea looks on track given the amount of below normal weather in the forecast.

The deep moisture supply will not be reaching KELOLAND anytime soon. This will keep many areas drier than normal much of the 10 day forecast.

A chilly day is ahead with those strong winds in much of KELOLAND. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s in the northeast, with 40s in the south.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds should decrease at 10-20 mph.

Less wind will feel better tomorrow, but clouds will remain common and highs will stay in the 40s in most of the region.

The 7 day forecast should stay below normal into next week. We may see some scattered showers on Friday with highs back in the 50s this weekend.