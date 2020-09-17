Storm Center Update- Thursday, September 17th

Drought continues across parts of KELOLAND and the lack of rain will not change this story anytime soon. We’ll see a new update on this map this morning.

Temperatures will be warming as we begin the weekend. There is a good chance of above normal temperatures into next week.

Futurecast looks very dry the next 48 hours. Sioux Falls may have a few more clouds tomorrow morning. No rain is in the forecast for now.

Highs today will be in the 60s north of Sioux Falls and 70s are forecast to the west.

Expect 40s tonight in most areas.

Tomorrow will feature more clouds in Sioux Falls with highs in the upper 60s. We expect more 70s to the west.

Saturday and Sunday both look warmer as south winds increase.

80s are forecast early next week, well above normal for this time of year.