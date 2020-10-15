Storm Center Update – Thursday PM

Scattered light showers have developed this afternoon, and you can expect them to last through the evening hours. Amounts of rain will be light as many locations will be less than a tenth of an inch. Expect the showers to decrease in coverage after sunset.

As skies become partly cloudy tonight, temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s with light winds.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, but a storm system moves into western KELOLAND a light rain and snow mix will develop for Rapid City and the surrounding areas.

The precipitation will hold off until the later part of the afternoon.

That moisture will spread into central and eastern KELOLAND during the evening and overnight. We’ll see how much moisture gets wrapped up in this system as there can be some areas that receive a quarter of an inch.

As the next surge of cool air comes in for the weekend, we’ll have to watch for light rain and light snow chances along with strong northwest winds.

Winds will increase throughout the day on Saturday as a cold front moves across KELOLAND. Expect wind speeds of 20-35 mph with higher gusts on Saturday.

Right now, I have it in at a 20-40% chance for light precipitation on Sunday. Temperatures will be sharply cooler Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.