Storm Center Update – Thursday PM September 19

BIG PICTURE:

Large upper level trough of low pressure will swing through the Midwest tomorrow and Saturday and that means thunderstorms, some strong or severe, will pass through tomorrow into Saturday morning. The second half of the weekend will bring an upper level high so sunshine and returns Sunday and the first few days of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A warm front from the south may bring spotty thunderstorms to KELOLAND tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to 60s.

The warm front will clear KELOLAND by tomorrow but a cold front will move in from the west. This cold front will bring strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow into tomorrow night and cooler air temps this weekend. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns but there is the threat for isolated tornadoes. Friday’s afternoon temperatures will be warm for late September, topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday morning will have lingering rain and thunder but the afternoon should be dry with decreasing clouds from west to east. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday will see a weak ridge of high pressure begin to build so we’ll go with mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

While next week is looking dry, we can’t rule out some light rain on Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the 70s.