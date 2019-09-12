Storm Center Update – Thursday PM September 12

Many in eastern KELOLAND are dealing with flooding, but the weather is looking quieter for tomorrow and the weekend.



In the meantime, clouds will slowly depart for this evening and tonight. With clearing skies, winds will remain strong with west to northwest winds of 15-25 mph. Overnight lows will fall to the 50s.



Winds will remain around 15-25 mph for tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be cool with many locations in the 60s to low 70s.

As high pressure moves away from us, the cool air will quickly leave. Afternoon highs will return above average for KELOLAND with 70s and low 80s likely on Saturday. Even warmer on Sunday with widespread 80s.

It will remain warm early next week with highs in the 80s under sunny skies. As cooler air comes in later in the week, we’ll have a chance for storms. Once the storms leave, more typical September temperatures will take hold of KELOLAND with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.