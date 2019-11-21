Storm Center Update – Thursday PM November 21

Tonight is looking clear and quiet with lows dipping into the teens to lower 20s. Winds will be light at around 5 mph.

Friday is looking like a sunny day, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Temperatures should warm nicely for the weekend, with highs near or above average. Saturday will mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 40s to near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and a couple degrees warmer, in the upper 40s East River to the mid 50s West River.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs near normal in the low 40s. Some light showers are possible in the west.

Temperatures will cool for the Thanksgiving travel period. Forecast models are still disagreeing about when and how much snow will be coming our way for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. There is the potential for a few inches of snowfall over those three days. One aspect that is looking more certain is that temperatures will be colder than average with continued falling highs heading into December.