Storm Center Update – Thursday PM November 14

BIG PICTURE:

The weather pattern over KELOLAND for the next week is looking quiet overall. That being said, there are still a few chances for moisture but the amounts are looking light for each event. Temperatures look to stay in the 40s to 50s through the first few days next week, then cooler 30s and 40s return at the end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A few clouds may drift into the area tonight so we’ll call it mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures look to fall to the 20s…lower 20s in the east with upper 20s in the west.

Friday will continue the mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with the extra cloud cover being found in the east. Afternoon temperatures will be warm for this time of year, reaching the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with temperatures still reaching the 40s to near 50. We’ll hold on to light rain chances late Saturday into Saturday night. Amounts are still looking very light with most areas getting just a few hundredths of an inch.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will linger into Sunday but we are looking dry. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s in the east with upper 40s to 50s in the west.

We’ll see a few rounds of very light rain and/or snow next week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Then cooler 30s to lower 40s return to the area Wednesday and Thursday.