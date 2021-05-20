Storm Center Update – Thursday PM May 20

It was another day with mostly cloudy skies in parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND. But the sun was out in northeast, central and western South Dakota today as afternoon highs hit the 80s where we had most of the sun.



With the energy from the sun and a weak front that will move into western South Dakota, scattered showers and storms will develop in western KELOLAND late this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts being the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has western South Dakota outlined in a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.



A lot of the storms will start to weaken after sunset. Eastern KELOLAND will also have an isolated chance for evening showers and storms, though the chances for severe weather are minimal in the east. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s and 60s.





It will remain warm as we head through the weekend. You may also notice thicker humidity over the next couple of days as higher dew points will continue to stream in from the south. In fact, it will feel more like June than May. So, expect highs in the 80s. With the thicker humidity around, there will also be the infamous 20 to 40 percent chance for a shower or storm.