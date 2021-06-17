Storm Center Update – Thursday PM June 17

We’ll continue to monitor northwest Iowa through the evening for any storm development. IF something develops, it has the chance to become strong to severe.



In the meantime, we’ll stay dry in Minnesota and South Dakota this evening. With scattered rain showers toward daybreak in south central South Dakota. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s and 60s.



Morning rain may greet you south of Interstate 90 in south central and extreme southeast KELOLAND.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day with highs in the 80s and 90s.



The weekend will feature cooler air along with chance for rain. We’ll watch the rain chances start late in the day on Saturday and continue Saturday night and Sunday.

We’ll also keep an eye out for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has parts of KELOLAND in a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday evening.



We’ll start the new work week with much cooler air as highs retreat to the 70s on Monday. Some will start in the 70s for Tuesday, but well above average air will come back in as we go through next week.