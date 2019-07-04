Storm Center Update – Thursday PM July 4

Much of eastern KELOLAND lucked out today in terms of rainfall. In north central South Dakota there is a line of non-severe thunderstorms that has refused to die off. It is moving northeast but should diminish as it approaches the Missouri River. In this storm’s wake, new thunderstorms are expected to develop in areas of Rapid City that will congregate into another strong wave of thunderstorms late tonight. Fortunately for July 4th celebrations these storms are now expected to reach Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND after midnight. Nevertheless, the Sioux Falls area has seen some high thin clouds allowing plenty of sunlight to get through to create enough energy for thunderstorms. It is possible to see brief isolated thunderstorms in our area, although they should be short lived and should not stop holiday plans. Keep an eye on the radar should brief storms show up in your area

Another system tonight begins to develop during the evening in northwestern KELOLAND and begins to gain strength by midnight. It should pass over Pierre and central South Dakota at that time as well, followed by Aberdeen around 2-4 AM and Sioux Falls Friday morning. Rapid City is a different story, as this system begins as scattered thunderstorms this evening and becomes widespread as the sun goes down. Rain remains in western KELOLAND past midnight. Severe weather risks are in effect for many areas, especially along the Nebraska border. Heavier accumulations of rain should occur along I-90 tomorrow morning.

Residual rainfall could persist all day Friday, although light. Another weaker system moves in Friday night. All this rain comes with cooler air. After rain moves out Saturday morning and the skies break up, highs will only be in the 70s for most areas. Sunday will be partly cloudy East River, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Things look drier next week. After a brief period of light rain Tuesday, things clear up with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows back in the mid 60s.