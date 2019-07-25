Storm Center Update – Thursday PM July 25

BIG PICTURE:

We’ll finish the work week with quiet and sunny weather here in KELOLAND but the weekend brings passing showers and thunderstorms. Expected highs are in the 80s for much of the 7 day forecast.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Lingering strong to severe thunderstorm chances exist in the northeast tonight but those storms will be spotty or isolated in nature. So if you are not under any precipitation, clear to mostly clear skies are expected. Lows will be in the 60s.

It looks like we’ll finish the work week tomorrow with quiet skies, sunshine, and light winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

An incoming hit of cooler air from the north this weekend will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. Current timing of the cool air brings the storm chances to western KELOLAND on Saturday with central SD seeing their chances for storms late Saturday into Saturday night. Afternoon high temps on Saturday will be in the 80s to near 90. Eastern KELOLAND will have mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

Thunderstorms will continue to march eastward Saturday night. So western SD will be dry, central SD will have the rain exiting the region, and eastern KELOLAND will see the storms approach the area. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday is looking dry for central and most of western SD, some spotty storm development is possible over the Black Hills during the heat of the day. It’s eastern KELOLAND that will have the bulk of the rain and storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Next week will continue to see highs in the 80s with another chance for passing storms Tuesday into Wednesday morning.