Storm Center Update – Thursday PM July 11

A sunny, calm day across KELOLAND, as a warm air mass continues to sit over our area. Temperatures in the 80s has been the story for most of the state with only a light south breeze. This southerly wind does bring in ample moisture into our area, and there has been enough energy to create a few popcorn clouds near the Black Hills. While heating continues into the evening – with some areas west river getting into the 90s – chances of rainfall area still very low.

Due to today’s heating and incoming moist air, areas north of the Black Hills could see a quick shower or thunder shower after the midnight hour. Winds could also pick up a bit for these areas and other areas along the North Dakota border, but otherwise, clear and calm conditions are expected to persist for KELOLAND tonight. Dewpoint values don’t seem to change much as we move into the overnight hours, so as the sun sets it may start to feel a bit muggier. Expect lows in the upper 60s tonight.

Things warm up even more tomorrow. We’ve been watching a system in Canada slowly move into our areas, and while it’s weak, it is likely to create a frontal boundary along our southern border. While the day may be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s, the overnight hours Friday into Saturday could see some thunderstorms in and around Sioux Falls with a half-inch or more of rain. Watch for another hit of light rain during the day Saturday, especially during the afternoon.

Models seem to be all over the place for the placement of rain on Sunday night, but our most favored model currently places it in areas of Aberdeen where we could see some heavier rain.

As most areas get above 90 for daytime highs, there will be ample energy for high cloud cover and the occasional thundershower. While there looks to be another hit of thunderstorms next Tuesday, it looks to be another warm and sunny week, with high humidity and temperatures in the 80s and 90s.