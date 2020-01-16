Storm Center Update – Thursday PM January 16

Temperatures fell to the teens and 20s below zero this morning in central and eastern KELOLAND.

After a cold day today, temperatures will slowly warm during the overnight as the next storm system takes aim on the upper plains.

As moisture spreads into eastern KELOLAND, there will be a short time period where freezing drizzle may develop. Otherwise expect snow by daybreak in southeast KELOLAND.

The snow will quickly expand to cover much of the area near the James River Valley and east for the late morning and early afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times and winds will be strong. Expect visibilities to be reduced and hazardous driving conditions through the day in eastern KELOLAND.

Due to the combination of snow, strong wind, and a light glaze of ice, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow.

As the storm system leaves tomorrow evening, strong northwest winds will move in. These winds can gust to 50 mph or more to create ground blizzard conditions on Saturday. That’s why Winter Storm Watches cover eastern KELOLAND for Saturday.

We still expect snow amounts of 4″ or more to lineup along and east of Interstate 29. The heaviest amounts will be in Minnesota where up to 8 inches can fall.

The weekend will be cold with highs in the single digits above and below zero in eastern KELOLAND on Saturday. With the strong winds, wind chills will be between -20 and -30.

Sunday will be another very cold day with highs struggling above zero in eastern KELOLAND, but winds will not be as strong.

Temperatures will slowly warm as we go through next week, but many locations will remain below average.