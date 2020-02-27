Storm Center Update – Thursday PM February 27

The forecast is calling for Eastern KELOLAND to get some flurries tonight and early tomorrow morning. The rest of Friday will be sunny and warmer, with the 30s to around 40 degrees East River, and the mid 40s in the central and west.

Again – and this has been the trend lately – the warmest temperatures will arrive in time for the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny, and warm. We’re looking for 50s in SE KELOLAND, especially where the snow coverage is limited. The mid to upper 30s will be found in the northeast, while temps will warm to the 50s in the central and west. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but we still expect to be above-normal, in the upper 30s to 40s.

We’ll keep a slight chance of slight snow in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but mainly in southern KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain mild, in the 30s in NE South Dakota, and the low to mid 40s in the rest of the area.

Temperatures will be near-normal for the middle part of next week, but then we expect more warming. Early high temp projections give northern KELOLAND highs in the 40s with 50s to low 60s in the south.