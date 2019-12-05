Storm Center Update – Thursday PM December 5

Surface high pressure tonight should keep skies quiet. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in lower areas. Temperatures will cool to the single digits and teens in central and east KELOLAND, 20s will be found in the west.

A passing warm front Friday into Saturday will bring a surge of mild, pleasant air. Friday will have a wide spread of afternoon tempeartures, from the 20s in the east to the 40s in the west. Saturday will be partly cloudy and with wide spread 30s to 40s across KELOLAND.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday, though it will still be a mild day – in the 30s. There could be some snow flurries later in the day in western and northern South Dakota, the leading edge of an incoming system.

The best chance of snow in our forecast comes on Monday. Snow is fairly likely across KELOLAND, though amounts appear to be meager. It still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall where most places get less than three inches of snow. Winds may be a bit breezy as well, and highs will cool down to the low to mid 20s.

That will be followed by a shot of very cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. We expect morning lows both days in the single digits above and below zero. Afternoon highs will only be in the teens to low 20s.

Temperatures should start to rebound a bit for the second half of next week, though we might remain on the cool side of normal.