Storm Center Update – Thursday PM August 29

BIG PICTURE:

Northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This still puts us at risk of quick hits of light rain and overall cooler than average weather but we will see a quick warm up for the holiday weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight is looking clear and quiet this evening but the overnight will have rain moving into western SD. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

The rain will continue to move west to east tomorrow. The rain will already be in western SD in the morning and it will keep moving east through the rest of the day. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rain will exit through southeast and east KELOLAND Saturday morning, leaving behind clearing skies for the rest Saturday. Rain amounts through Saturday morning will be less than a half inch. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday is looking sunny and warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to 80s.

Next week will start off a little warmer again with highs in the 80s to near 90 before cooling back down. Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.