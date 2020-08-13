Storm Center Update – Thursday PM August 13

Hot and humid conditions for much of central and eastern KELOLAND this afternoon will continue into the evening and overnight. With the high humidity in place, we’ll have to watch for strong to severe thunderstorms. While the main threats will be both hail and strong wind with any storms that develop during the afternoon and evening, it becomes a strong wind threat during the overnight hours. Along with the severe weather, heavy rainfall will also be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has northern South Dakota in an enhanced risk for severe weather during the overnight.



Lows tonight will remain mild for much of eastern and southeast KELOLAND as lows fall to the 60s to near 70.



It will be another hot and humid day in eastern and southeast KELOLAND tomorrow. Highs will reach the middle 80s and lower 90s ahead of a cold front, while behind the front temps will be slightly cooler.



The cold front will spark thunderstorms during the afternoon for eastern KELOLAND with the chance for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined eastern South Dakota and Minnesota in a marginal to enhanced risk. While Main threats will be strong wind and large hail.



The weekend is looking quiet with dry skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds shouldn’t be too much of a problem with average speeds of 10 to 15 mph.



As long as the severe weather stays away, take any rain you can get. It’s looking dry for much of next week.