Storm Center Update – Thursday PM August 1

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure will build over the next few days so we should see a warming trend as we head into the weekend. But cooler weather returns late next week as the high weakens and a trough over the Hudson bay pushes cooler weather into the upper Midwest. And while the 7-day forecast has a few chances for rain, it’s not looking like a lot of widespread rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

A Flood Watch will still be in effect tonight for southwest SD due to slow moving storms. More information here.

We’ll hold on to showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for western, central and northeast KELOLAND while the southeast looks to have spotty showers. Temperatures overnight will cool to the 60s.

Rain will be leftover tomorrow with the rain fading out in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday is looking sunny with light winds and afternoon temps in the 80s.

Sunday is looking mostly to partly sunny with afternoon temps a little warmer, reaching the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. The northeast has a chance for some late day rain.

The scattered rain chances linger into the start to next week. Highs next week will be in the 80s.