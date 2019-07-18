Storm Center Update – Thursday July 18

It’s a much quieter morning in southern KELOLAND, but we are following scattered showers and thunderstorms in south central South Dakota.

These will continue to move east through the morning.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a very slight chance for an isolated storm to develop in eastern KELOLAND.

IF, a storm develops there is a marginal risk for severe weather.



High temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s. But, with high dew points the heat index (what it feels like) will be in the 100s in southeast KELOLAND for today AND tomorrow.

For that reason, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the southeast.



We’ll break the heat and humidity this weekend. As the cooler and drier air moves in, scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow night and Saturday.



Sunday will bring a slight chance for storms in western South Dakota, otherwise expect a dry day with highs in the low to middle 80s.



We’ll continue with close to average temperatures for much for next week with highs in the middle 80s. It doesn’t look as active, as we’ll have low chances for rain.