Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 3rd

Good Morning! We have a breezy and cooler morning across KELOLAND. Rain has been lacking once again with this latest cold front. Expect dry weather the rest of the week for much of the region.

The 30 day moisture trend will continue to get worse in the southeast.

Our rain outlook does feature a chance of thunderstorms in southern MN by Saturday night. Our weekend will be warmer and more humid in the southeast. Most of us will have to wait until Monday for some showers as a powerful cold front moves into the plains. Notice the snow in the Rockies? Yes, it will be cold enough for snow next week. That outlook could include the Black Hills.

The air coming in from Canada will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal by Tuesday.

Much of this will melt, but it will be interesting to see how this develops next week.

Enjoy the 70s today, but winds will be stronger from the northwest at 15-30 mph East River.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be warmer with lots of sunshine.

Hotter weather will linger into the weekend, but the front should move into KELOLAND on Labor Day. Expect sharply cooler weather with highs in the 50s by Tuesday.