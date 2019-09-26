Storm Center Update-Thursday AM, September 26th

Cooler weather is ahead for KELOLAND. It looks like SOME frost could enter the picture 1 week from today. Frost in early October is certainly not out of the ordinary, but due to the late planting this spring, there are areas more prone to harm from cold weather. We don’t see a killing freeze and if we get frost, skies must clear to do so. There’s rain coming next week too, so we’ll continue to follow the trends.

Today looks nice with highs jumping back into the 70s for many areas. A passing cold front may trigger a couple of showers late tonight and early tomorrow. Cooler weather will follow for both Friday and Saturday.

Today’s highs will be mild with many areas in the 70s. The warmest weather will be across the far west. Don’t forget about the winds today, gusting over 30 mph at times.

Tonight will a little warmer than this morning, but gusty NW winds will usher in cooler weather for Friday. A passing light shower is also possible into early tomorrow.

60s will be more common tomorrow with northwest winds.

We expect a big trough in the Pacific northwest into early October. We’ve talked about the snow coming for the Rockies and we think parts of SD could get a bit of snow by Tuesday.

Temperatures will trend much cooler by the end of the 7 day forecast. Welcome to autumn, we’ll be feeling the cooler weather in the days ahead.