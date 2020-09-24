Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 24th

Dry weather continues across KELOLAND with most areas staying dry yesterday. We had a brief storm near Faith, but you can clearly see that was isolated in nature.

The 30 day numbers are very low in the southeast. We don’t have any chance of rain for Sioux Falls until the middle of next week.

Skies are still hazy as smoke from the western wild fires continues. The pattern next week should clear some of this as Canadian air becomes more dominate.

Here’s a closer look a Futurecast. You can see dry weather in the forecast, with just a chance of showers in North Dakota by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain mild into Saturday, but breezy weather Sunday will bring some changes that will unfold into next week. We would not be surprise to see highs in the 50s by Wednesday. We also think northwest winds will be stronger at times with the cooler weather.

Today still looks mild with highs in the upper 70s in the northeast 80s for many areas including Sioux Falls.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow still looks warm with highs in the mid 80s in Sioux Falls. 70s are expected in the west and north.

There will be more wind in KELOLAND on Sunday. We think 70s are likely into Monday, but much cooler weather will develop by Wednesday and will likely last beyond day 7.