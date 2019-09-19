Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 19th

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Friday in KELOLAND. We think the main risk of severe weather will be late in the day and focused in central KELOLAND. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Our FutureScan forecast shows quiet weather today, but thunderstorm chances will increase along the warm front late this evening in eastern SD and western MN. We still think much of Friday will warm, but scattered t-storms will be on the increase in central KELOLAND during the late afternoon and evening. The rain chances will continue into Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the 80s for most areas today with stronger winds in western SD.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s with the south breeze and scattered storm chances.

Tomorrow will be warm despite the thunderstorm chances. We really think the more organized rain chances will fire in western SD late in the day and won’t get to Sioux Falls until sometime late after midnight.

We are watching the rain forecast with some pockets of heavy rain in central KELOLAND.

Early next week looks quiet with nice temperatures in the 70s.