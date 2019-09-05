Storm Center Update – Thursday AM Sept 5

Temperatures this morning are already 10 to 20 degrees warmer than what we had yesterday morning. As a result, temperatures later this afternoon will be warm to down right hot.

It will feel more like July today as afternoon highs warm to the 80s and low 90s.

A weak cold front will move through KELOLAND this afternoon and evening. The north/northwest winds behind it will help bring in cooler and drier air for tomorrow. The front will not bring in any rain as it will move through dry.

Much of KELOLAND will be dry tomorrow, except for western South Dakota. Skies will be cloudy in western KELOLAND with a slight chance for showers starting in the the late afternoon.

The weekend is not looking ideal. Cooler air from the northeast will move through the upper plains, this will combine with a storm system that will roll into western South Dakota to bring a good chance for rain.

Rain amounts will be a half inch or more in central to southeast KELOLAND for the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly return to average or even slightly above for next week. I think our rain chances next week will be focused on Monday and Thursday.