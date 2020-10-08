Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 8th

Good Morning! Very mild weather continues across the plains. We still managed 70s yesterday in most areas, well above normal.

There’s nothing new to show on the 30 day rainfall trend map. More dry days are ahead until early next week.

Expect more wind today, with gusts over 30 mph from the southeast.

The weather pattern will be changing early next week. A cold front will deliver a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning, with the best chances appearing to align in eastern KELOLAND. We expect the timing an intensity of this front will change, so stay tuned for updated forecasts as we approach the weekend.

It sure is warm the next few days. The first front Monday may only allow a temporary drop in temperature. A larger segment of cooler weather is likely late next week.

Mild weather will be found in all areas of KELOLAND today with lots of sunshine.

Tonight will be warmer in the southeast as breezy weather continues in the Sioux Falls area.

Highs tomorrow will be near record levels in Sioux Falls. We may not be done with 80s just yet.

Sunday looks like another exceptionally warm day with stronger winds. Rain chances are better Sunday night into Monday, but we are still watching the eventual track of that system. Temperatures cool into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, but even those numbers are above normal.