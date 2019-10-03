Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 3rd

Another cool day is ahead for KELOLAND, but decreasing clouds will help as we finally see more sunshine today. The map below shows afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 40s in the north to the lower 50s in the south.

Tonight will be cool with some patchy frost expected East River. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Tomorrow looks breezy and warmer in western SD. Expect rain chances by the evening .

Take a look at Futurecast for the start of the weekend. Strong south winds will start the forecast, the rain will arrive Friday night, especially in the southeast with embedded t-storms, then strong northwest winds will move across KELOLAND on Saturday. Winds could easily gust over 45mph from the northwest.

Better weather will arrive early next week with highs in the upper 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.