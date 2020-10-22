Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 22nd

It is a very busy morning of weather. We are tracking heavy snow across the far north, while thunderstorms have developed in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures have supported freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the mix as well, shown in pink on the map below.

KELOLAND LIVE Doppler HD radar as of 6:47am showed bands of freezing rain and sleet moving through the southeast. Lightning tracker has been busy as well.

Road temperatures are just a little colder north of Sioux Falls, so continue to watch for slippery conditions.

Heavy snow in the north is being observed early this morning along the North Dakota border. Snow machine is showing snow rates up to 2″ per hour in spots.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the areas shaded in red, with winter weather advisories in blue.

Our snow forecast is heaviest from near Pierre, north to Mobridge and east to Sisseton. Some local areas will get to 10″ by the end of the day.

Futurecast shows the timeline of the snow as the day progresses. We expect north winds on the back side of the system at 15-25 mph. There will continue to be some blowing snow in the north while the snow is falling.

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend. Our latest update on Futurecast shows snow arriving Saturday in the west and expanding East River Saturday night into Sunday. It’s a bit early to determine how much, but it may be enough to create slippery travel. Stay tuned.

Temperatures look very cold toward the weekend. We may approach record lows for some areas early next week.

Stay warm today as highs remain in the 30s for KELOLAND.

Lows will be quite cold tonight in the west, nearing 12 degrees in Faith by morning.

Tomorrow looks quieter, but very chilly for this time of the year.

We expect 30s into the weekend with good chances of snow late Saturday night into Sunday.