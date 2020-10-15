Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 15th

Good Morning! Highs were still mild yesterday in the 60s in many areas. Cooler weather will rule much of the 7 day forecast.

We are still dry in most areas the next 48 hours. There could be a few light showers or sprinkles in western or central SD. A larger system could arrive early Saturday, but most of that moisture should fall to our north.

Temperature trends certainly look cooler early next week. The biggest question will be how cold and will we see more active weather with chance of rain or snow.

Next week may be the wettest week we’ve had in a long time. Many locations could see a half inch of moisture, but we still have much to watch in the extended forecast.

We still think some of that moisture will be snow. The chances of at least 1″ of snow next week is in the 90 percent range in Rapid City.

Today’s forecast looks cooler with highs mainly in the 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will feature more clouds with highs once again in the 50s with breezy weather.

Saturday may be a little warmer in southern KELOLAND, but northwest winds are forecast to crank up again in the afternoon.

We may see gusts over 30 mph, so keep and eye on the forecast.

The 7 day forecast is featuring cooler highs next week in the 40s, with some rain or snow chance on Sunday and again on Tuesday.