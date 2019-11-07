Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 7th

We are very cold this morning across much of KELOLAND with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Overall, the pattern the next couple of days is dry with warmer weather returning in the short-term forecast.

Today’s highs are well below normal, mainly in the 30s in many areas.

Tonight will not be as cold. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow looks better, with highs in the 40s east and 50s west.

Saturday will be the warmest day with 50s and 60s common!

By Sunday, expect much colder weather across the northern plains.

There will be snow as well Sunday, with the best chances arriving West River. Monday will be the coldest day with highs in the teens.