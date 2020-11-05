Storm Center Update – Thursday AM November 5

The heat will continue in KELOLAND today.



It will be another day with sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s as light winds continue.



The warm weather will continue tomorrow, but south winds will be stronger. This will allow for slightly warmer temperatures and a better chance at hitting record highs with numbers in the middle 70s to lower 80s.



Warm weather will last through the weekend in eastern KELOLAND, while western South Dakota starts to cool.



Expect widespread 70s and low 80s on Saturday, but as cooler are starts to arrive in western South Dakota on Sunday scattered light rain and light snow will be possible (in western SD). As of now, a lot of the energy and moisture will move into North Dakota to bring better chances for precipitation there. Not to say we won’t see a scattered rain or snow shower in eastern KELOLAND by Monday, but the chance is low and moisture is limited.



Much colder air will be here for next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.