Storm Center Update – Thursday AM November 26

Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s another morning with areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND. Some of the visibility has been less than two miles, but as westerly winds start to increase, we’ll get rid of the fog and have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s today.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for tomorrow as highs reach the 40s and 50s.

The warming trend will continue into Saturday with western South Dakota warming to highs in the 60s.

Cooler weather will slowly return as we go into Sunday with the passage of a cold front. While the front moves through dry, strong northwest winds will help bring in cooler air with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Speaking of dry, we have dry skies going in the seven to ten-day forecast. So, we’ll just watch to see how ‘warm’ the temperatures get during the afternoon.