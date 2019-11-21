Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 21st

Good Morning! We are watching a fast-moving storm system exiting KELOLAND this morning. The winds are certainly stronger behind the system, but they will go down this afternoon.

Our latest Futurecast update shows decreasing clouds with dry weather expected now the next couple of days.

With blustery winds, highs will still be chilly in the 30s today.

Tonight will be colder as well. Don’t worry, warmer weather is just around the corner.

Highs tomorrow will already jump back into the 40s west of Sioux Falls.

A look ahead to next week shows mild weather on Sunday.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the 40s.

There could be some snow by Tuesday, but the model agreement is poor. I would not get too excited about this, but some snow is possible here. Best chances are in Nebraska.

The weather may warm again by Thanksgiving. We’ll continue to watch the patterns for next week, but the weekend still looks very nice!