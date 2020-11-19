Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 19th

Very mild temperatures made an appearance yesterday in KELOLAND. 80s were found in the Winner and Valentine area! Today will not be as warm, but still pretty good for this time of the year.

We will be drying out the next couple of days, at least until Sunday for most of KELOLAND. As a result, these numbers will continue to fall.

There will be a chance of showers associated with the system on the map below. We expect amounts to be limited, mainly well under .25″.

The pattern looks a little better for rain or snow chances by Tuesday as this disturbance moves into the northern plains. Right now, both rain and snow are looking possible.

Temperatures are still forecast to average above normal in the extended forecast as we avoid any real cold air for now.

Highs today still look mild across KELOLAND for this time of the year, with some 60s across the south and 50s in the north.

Look for cool and crisp weather tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be cooler, but dry weather is expected with NW winds at 5-15 mph.

The latest 7 day forecast does feature a few showers possible on Sunday, with another round of either rain or snow by Tuesday.