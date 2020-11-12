Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 12th

Good Morning! Hits of snow are still moving across KELOLAND this morning. You can see the majority of the snow is north of Sioux Falls, but the passing cold front could still deliver snow in the south for a short time this morning.

The roads are snow covered in a few areas including the Black Hills area as snow fell there last night.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday for most of KELOLAND. There was quite a difference between snow-free areas and those with snow on the ground.

Futurecast shows the morning snow moving quickly east this morning. We expect dry weather and chilly temperatures for tonight, with more dry weather for tomorrow. A few sprinkles or spotty showers may return by Saturday.

Temperatures will be warming next week. We could see temperatures easily 10 to 20 degrees above normal by next Thursday.

Highs will be chilly today with highs in the 30s for much of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be quite chilly over the snow areas tonight, including Sioux Falls at 10 degrees.

Look for warmer weather West River tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Sioux Falls will melt snow with 37.

The snow will be gone early next week with highs in the 40s. 50s look likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.