Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 7th

Good Morning! The super moon last night was wonderful if you had a chance to see it. It won’t be quite as good tonight, but clear skies overnight should be good for more stargazing along with chilly weather.

We have freeze headlines tonight and those include Sioux Falls. A freeze warning starts at 3am for much of the southeast. Be sure to protect any tender vegetation from the colder temperatures.

The rain today will move in from western KELOLAND as shown by the early morning radar trends.

Futurecast shows the rain today, with the main focus across southern KELOLAND. The northeast will likely see isolated showers today and clearing skies this evening. Those clearing trends will play a big role in the colder weather overnight.

Here’s a look at some sample rainfall projections on Futurecast. We think the heaviest numbers will be near the Missouri River.

This cycle of colder weather will hard to break until the middle of next week. We still think either Monday or Tuesday morning will feature the coldest air in the pattern.

Today’s highs will be cooler with the clouds and rain chances.

Take a look at the lows tonight. Remember, low lying and rural areas are more prone to frost and freeze weather.

The 7 day forecast features highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We do see warmer weather emerging just after the 7 day forecast.