Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 6

It’s a cold and mostly clear start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The cool weather will continue this afternoon with highs in the 60s. We’ll start with sunshine, but clouds will increase as we go through the afternoon with an isolated light rain shower possible in western Minnesota through the evening. A lot of the energy will be driven by the sun, so once the sun sets, expect clearing skies.

Lows will fall to the 30s tonight with clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with sunshine. Light northeast winds in eastern KELOLAND will bring in slightly cooler air and there will be some in the 50s for highs. Western South Dakota (with a strong southeast wind) will warm to the 70s.

Things start to chance this weekend. As low pressure moves to the south of us, expect a better chance for rain. As of now, the best chance is setting up in central South Dakota.

This is where rain amounts may approach a half inch to a full inch. Rain amounts will quickly taper off as you work your way west and east of this area.

The chance for rain will continue into Mother’s Day, but the rain isn’t looking as heavy. Just be aware of a scattered shower chance as we go through the day. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The cold air will slowly retreat as we go through next week, but be aware of frost possibilities early in the week. And we’ll also watch for snow chances for the higher elevations of the Hills early next week.