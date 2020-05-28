Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 28

Cloudy skies early this morning in eastern KELOLAND will move east during the late morning hours and give way to sunshine for the afternoon.



Highs today will be cooler than yesterday as we hit the 60s and 70s. Northwest winds will be stronger as winds of at least 15-25 mph will blow in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will gust over 30 mph this afternoon in northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota.



Winds will die down late this evening and with clear skies and light winds tonight, overnight temperatures will fall to the 40s.



The cooling trend will continue for tomorrow with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it will not be as windy.



The next round of rain will fall in western and south-central South Dakota Friday night into Saturday. While many will have light rain amounts, a couple of areas will approach a half-inch in south-central South Dakota.



Warmer temperatures will return on Sunday with highs in the 70s. The warming trend will continue next week as a ridge builds in the upper atmosphere. This means warm and mostly dry conditions for the upper plains. I say mostly dry because scattered storms tend to develop around the periphery of the heat dome. The first ones may fire late in the day on Tuesday.