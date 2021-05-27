Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 27th

Areas of rain continue to fall across KELOLAND. The moisture is welcome news, but it will be chilly during the day.

Here are some of the rain totals as of 7am. We expect these numbers will continue to go up during the day.

A very chilly forecast is ahead tonight for northern KELOLAND where 32 degree temperatures are possible. This freeze watch does include the Aberdeen area.

Futurecast continues to shows those showers East River today. Most of the showers will end late this evening as we watch that important clearing line in far northern SD. Skies should be partly cloudy for many tomorrow.

The trend of below normal temperatures will be ending into early next week. Milder air will be heading for KELOLAND from the Pacific Northwest.

Today’s forecast features those cool temperatures with areas of showers likely, although the rain chances will be more scattered in nature for western KELOLAND.

Tonight will be very chilly in Aberdeen with possible frost conditions with a low near 32. Sioux Falls should stay in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow looks a little warmer, especially for western SD as skies become partly cloudy.

We expect another round of showers late Saturday into Sunday morning for the Sioux Falls area. Look for moderating temperatures into early next week as highs return to the 70s. The chance of rain on Memorial Day will be highest in Nebraska, with a 20% chance in Sioux Falls.