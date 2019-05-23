Forecast

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 23rd

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Good Morning!

The weight of the heavy wet snow in the Black Hills is really showing up on our Terry Peak skycam this morning.  We do expect more melting today, but that will also contribute to rises on creeks and streams.

The 30 day rain and moisture totals are really adding up.  So many areas are now over 200% of normal water.

More scattered rain will develop tonight across the region.  We have high chances for showers, but the amounts of rain will depend on the storms to our south.  A general .25" to .50" rain is likely, but thunderstorm areas would move the numbers higher in local areas.

Highs today will be better in the 50s and 60s.  Any sunshine will certainly help before the next round of showers arrives.

 

We have a signficant chance of rain tonight with this latest feature moving through KELOLAND.  Again, amounts will not be as heavy compared to the last storm.

Tomorrow will be much better with highs rebounding into the 70s during the afternoon.  

If you like 70s, you will like Saturday.  

Sunday looks just as nice, perhaps a little warmer.  Keep in mind thunderstorms may begin by Sunday night, however.

Memorial Day is looking wet with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.  

The pattern is a little quieter by the middle of next week as the jet stream flattens a bit.

Enjoy the 70s.  It will FEEL much better!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates