Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 21

Isolated showers and thundershowers in south-central KELOLAND are being watched on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD this morning. While severe weather is not anticipated, there’s a chance for strong to severe storms on SATURDAY.



In the meantime, scattered showers will move north and northeast through eastern KELOLAND this morning and afternoon. It may be enough to get a tenth of an inch of rainfall in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota will be dry.

Highs today will be in the 60s to near 70 in eastern South Dakota to the 70s and 80s in central and western SD.



Rain will become widespread in eastern KELOLAND tonight into tomorrow morning. The rain will move northeast during the morning and into the early afternoon. Periods of heavy rain will be possible late tonight into the early morning hours.



Another round of rain is expected as a cold front moves through the upper plains on Saturday. Ahead of the cold front, it will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. As the front moves through, storms will develop late in the afternoon in south-central South Dakota and move east during the evening.

We’ll have to watch for severe weather during that time as there’s a slight risk for severe weather for the southern half of KELOLAND. Large hail will be the main threat.