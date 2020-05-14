Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 14

Fog may greet some of you in eastern KELOLAND this morning; otherwise, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures.



Afternoon highs today will be in the 60s and 70s. It will be cooler in western South Dakota with a high of 61 in Rapid City as skies will have thicker cloud cover and there will also be periods of rain.



Rain will become more widespread in central and western KELOLAND tomorrow, but it will hold off in eastern KELOLAND until tomorrow night and Saturday.



The rain amounts over the next couple of days will average between a quarter to a half-inch.



We’re still expecting much warmer air next week. Along with the warmer weather, scattered storms will have to be watched for.