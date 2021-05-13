Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 13th

It’s a breezy and mild start to the morning in much of eastern KELOLAND, including the Madison area. More mild temperatures are ahead this afternoon.

Highs yesterday reached 65-70 degrees in most spots, very close to normal for this time of the year.

Rain chances will be increasing the next 24 hours. You’ll notice a few spots of rain in western SD later today, but better chances of rain will develop in the southeast tonight. We expect amounts of .25″ common with the rain, but a few pockets could get close to .50″ with any thunderstorms that develop. Much of the rain will shift east during the day on Friday.

Rain chances this weekend look scattered and more likely in Nebraska. The map below shows the accumulation of rain in the 10 forecast. We certainly see much better chances to our south.

The dry weather in northern KELOLAND will aid temperatures soaring above normal across much of the northern plains.

Temperatures today will still average near normal with upper 60s and lower 70s common.

Rain chances will be 60% tonight for the Sioux Falls area. We expect dry weather overnight for much of the north.

Tomorrow will be mild once again, but rain chances will linger into the day for Worthington and Spencer. Those locations may hold in the 50s much of the afternoon.

The 7 day forecast forecast shows a return of 70s for this weekend into next week. Rain chances will be isolated on Saturday. Scattered rain may approach Sioux Falls on Sunday from the south, but the best chances will be across Nebraska.