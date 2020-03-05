Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 5th

Good Morning! A fast moving cold front is bringing wind to much of KELOLAND today.

Futurecast shows some clouds today, but the wind will be the biggest story. Dry weather is ahead tomorrow and the weekend.

The expected peak wind gusts are over 50 mph at times. Winds from the south will not be that strong tomorrow.

Highs are still above normal for most areas today.

Tonight will be chilly and the coldest air we’ll have for a few days.

Tomorrow will still be cool in the northeast, but readings will be much warmer in the west.

We think the overall pattern will still be above normal, with cooling noted early next week. We could easily bounce back late next week.

Here are the highs expected on Saturday.

Sunday still looks mild in the south.

Don’t forget to watch the river levels. The James River at Huron will see a large rise by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fortunately, there will not be a lot of new moisture here the next few days.