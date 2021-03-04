Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 4th

Good morning! It was another very mild day yesterday across KELOLAND with highs hitting the 60s in several locations. We’ll see similar temperatures today.

Futurecast has been picking up on some fog across parts of the east this morning. We may see more patchy fog tomorrow morning, but mild afternoon temperatures areas still expected.

This run of above normal temperatures will continue into early next week. The pattern should break down once the storm track becomes more active across the plains.

We’ll be watch the moisture forecast carefully early next week. We are in real need of replenishing our subsoil moisture this spring, so timely rain and snow will be important. It appears a window of opportunity emerges next week for precipitation. These numbers show general amounts of .50″ to over 1″ over southeast KELOLAND into parts of Iowa and Minnesota.

No rain is forecast today. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s once again.

Fog chances will return today with lows mainly in the upper 20s to near 30.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler across the east, but only by a few degrees.

Saturday should turn breezy with a stronger south wind. Highs will be warmer with 63 in Sioux Falls and 73 at Rapid City. The grassland fire danger index will be high.

Sunday will also be very mild with highs again in the 60s.

Get used to highs in the 60s into early next week. We expect a shift in the pattern by Wednesday with a chance of much needed rain.