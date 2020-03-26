Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 26th

Good Morning! It’s another morning of clouds, fog in spots, and even areas of light rain and snow. We expect areas of snow to accumulate in western SD.

Our snow forecast today shows around 2-4″ of heavy wet snow possible in the Rapid City area. Local totals could be heavier into the Black Hills. Amounts should stay under 1″ in most of eastern SD.

Futurecast is showing the moisture today and combo of colors representing the mix of rain and snow. We think the moisture will decrease through the evening with new showers developing in Nebraska by the morning. Friday will be drier during much of the day, but rain will increase in the southeast Friday night into Saturday morning. Stronger winds will also return.

Take a look at the pattern for Friday night into Saturday. You can see a classic Colorado low moving into the plains. We’ll be on the backside of the low with wind whipped rain and blustery conditions. This system will move away from KELOLAND on Sunday.

Precipitation totals look heaviest in the southeast where over 1″ will be possible, including Sioux Falls.

40s will be common today for highs in the east, with upper 30s in Rapid City where snow will be found off and on during the day.

Lows tonight will be around freezing in most areas with the best chance of snow in the far south and southwest.

Tomorrow should be dry much of the day for Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. The best chance of rain and snow will be across the southwest.

The rain and wind will be the top weather story on Saturday for Sioux Falls, but areas to the north and west will be more mild. We expect 50s early next week with highs near 60 on Monday.