Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 25th

Clouds thinned yesterday and temperatures climbed to around 50 degrees. We expect warmer weather today with good amount of sunshine for many areas of KELOLAND.

Another storm is moving to our south today. While we’ll miss that storm, more precipitation will arrive for parts of the area tomorrow into Saturday.

Futurecast clearly shows an increase in showers late tomorrow. The rain will likely affect the same areas that just received precipitation earlier in the week. That means the far north and northwest may get missed once again.

A first look at the precipitation forecast shows the potential of .10-.25″ in the southeast.

It looks like a big warming trend is ahead for early April. Keep watching for details on this warm spell heading for KELOLAND.

Highs today will be mostly in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be in the 50s once again for many areas as clouds increase. Rapid City will be cooler with mid 40s and stronger north winds.

The 7 day forecast looks very mild on Sunday and Monday. We could be looking at some 70s on Monday with stronger south winds. Cooler weather should arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday.