Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 19th

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms are on the increase across KELOLAND this morning. We expect areas of rain to be widespread across the south, including Sioux Falls. This was the scan on the Beresford radar during the 6am hour.

Severe weather is forecast just to our south today. This is early, even for Iowa. Tornadoes and hail are the main risks late this afternoon and early in the evening.

Winter weather will be a factor for areas shaded in blue weather winter weather advisories have been posted. Cold north winds will change rain to snow, which may become heavy at times in the southeast late in the day.

Here’s the timeline on Futurecast. You can see the initial bands of rain this morning shown in green and yellow changing to snow indicated in blue. The amount of snow this evening will hinge on the development of thunderstorms in Iowa. The more storms to our south, the less moisture we’ll see here. This system will clear by tomorrow morning with colder air left behind.

The moisture totals of rain and snow will be much higher across the south. Yankton will likely see between 1″ and 1.5″ by tonight.

Snow of 2-4″ is in the forecast for Sioux Falls, with heavier totals in Nebraska. Again, local amounts will be impacted if the transition to snow takes longer and if the storms in the Iowa rob some of the moisture this evening.

Highs today will be colder in Aberdeen at 30 where snow amounts will be light. Pierre and Rapid City don’t have headlines and snow amounts will be under 1″.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the single digits and lower teens.

The snow will leave tomorrow morning, but colder air will be felt by all during the day with highs in the 20s.

Better weather will return to the forecast next week and it will feel more like Spring!