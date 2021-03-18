Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 18th

Temperatures stayed cool yesterday as clouds held thick across many areas. More sunshine is expected today and warmer weather is around the corner.

Snow cover will be going away quickly over the next couple of days. Expect big changes on this map in the forecast.

Futurecast will stay dry the next couple of days as winds will increase by Friday and Saturday. You can see the clearing as well, so this will all contribute to melting snow.

The wind forecast is certainly stronger tomorrow, but we think the south wind on Saturday will increase even more. Gusts over 40mph can’t be rule out this weekend.

There are still changes ahead next week as the next storm system approaches the region. It already looks very wet from southeastern KELOLAND all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep a close eye on the moisture tracks in the forecast.

The forecast today will hold in the 40s with more sunshine as the day goes on.

Tonight will stay dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s.

Stronger winds will develop tomorrow with highs in the 50s in many areas.

Temperatures will stay very mild this weekend, but rain chances will be increasing my Monday and there could be some snow to watch sometime Tuesday into early Wednesday. We still have plenty of time to watch the details of next week’s storm.