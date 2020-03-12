Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 12th

Good Morning! A batch of light rain showers continues to move south this morning as winds increase from the northwest. We expect patches of snow for the west too, but the amounts should be minimized due to the fast movement of this system today.

Winds are likely to be 20-40 mph this afternoon, so it will certainly feel cooler for the afternoon.

Futurecast shows the first round of light rain and sprinkles moving south today, with a break in the weather tonight and most of tomorrow. Snow chances will increase in the far south and west through Saturday morning.

We are still a little early on snow predictions, but it appears much of Nebraska will see a plowable snow, over 3″ in the dark blue areas. We’ll continue to watch how effective easterly winds from MN will be in reducing snow amounts farther north into KELOLAND.

The pattern as a whole looks active across much of the nation. We’ll see more rain heading our way about a week out with thunderstorms not far to our south around the first day of Spring.

We still expect the heaviest precipitation to fall to our south the next 10 days.

The forecast today features windy weather with highs in the 40s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Less wind tomorrow will feel better, but temperatures won’t be warmer. Snow chances will arrive in the southwest by late afternoon.

We’ll keep the 40s early next week, but rain and snow chances still look low early in the week. Again, watch for better chances of more significant rain just after the 7 day forecast.