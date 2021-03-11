Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 11th

Heavy snow has ended, but the clean-up continues this morning. Some areas of northeastern SD were still under “no travel advisories” as of 7am. The picture below shows the landscape in the Watertown area.

Watertown picked up around 7″ of snow, with a wide swath of 3-7″ of snow from the southwest to the northeast.

It looks like the weather will be quiet for a short time before the next system arrives. We expect areas of rain and snow to expand into KELOLAND from the south on Sunday. This storm looks quite strong and could produce a large band of heavy snow from Colorado into Wyoming and western Nebraska. Heavy rain should fall on the front side of the system as well.

Winter storm watches are in effect for much of eastern Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska.

You can see the progression of this low pressure areas from the southwest over the coming days. It represents a good opportunity to pick up some much needed moisture in a La Nina year and a pattern not as likely to produce as many storms this spring season.

The heaviest rain is still forecast south of KELOLAND, but some of this may still move north as we refine the forecast. Those totals could easily move the needle on the drought monitor.

Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s, with coldest temperatures over the deeper snow areas.

Tonight looks chilly with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s with areas of fog.

Tomorrow should be warmer with partly cloudy skies. A few spots like Sioux Falls should return to the 50s.

We expect cooler weather on Sunday with rain chances increasing. Rain may mix with or change to snow on Monday, but it’s still too early to predict amounts of snow just yet.